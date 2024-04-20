5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (7) XF (21) VF (20) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) BN (8) Service RNGA (1) NGC (5) PCGS (2)

