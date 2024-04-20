Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,819,980

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

