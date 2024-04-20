Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,819,980
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Obverse type 1806, reverse type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,200. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
849 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
