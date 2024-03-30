5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

