5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6463 USD
