Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
6463 $
Price in auction currency 6463 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1810 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS61
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1810 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

