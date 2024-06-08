5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

