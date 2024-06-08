Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1802
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
