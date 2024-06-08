Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1802 (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1802

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1802 - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1802. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2808 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

