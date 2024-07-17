Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
