Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1806 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (216) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1806 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (16)
- BAC (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (5)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (6)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (17)
- MUNZE (5)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (19)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (18)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1806 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search