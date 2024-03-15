5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

