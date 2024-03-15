Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,540

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2954 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search