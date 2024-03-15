Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1808 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small crown
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,540
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 300 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 2954 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1808 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
