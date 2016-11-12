Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Type 1803. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1803 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" Type 1803 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1406 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1441 $
Price in auction currency 1220 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2409 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2009
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
