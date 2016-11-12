Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Type 1803. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1406 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
1441 $
Price in auction currency 1220 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2409 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
