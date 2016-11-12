5 Kopeks 1802 КМ "Suzun Mint". Type 1803. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1802 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. Type 1803. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1406 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) SP64 (1) RB (3) BN (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)