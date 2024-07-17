5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (43) XF (33) VF (23) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (16) MS61 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (7) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) VF25 (3) DETAILS (2) BN (30) Service NGC (23) RNGA (4) CGC (2) ННР (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (9)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (22)

Künker (1)

MS67 (10)

MUNZE (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (22)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (11)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (2)

Stephen Album (1)

UBS (1)

Знак (1)