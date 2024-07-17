Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1458 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1804 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

