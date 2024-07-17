Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1668 $
Price in auction currency 155000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1458 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
