Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small crown

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 42 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,666,660

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1512 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Russia 5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 23, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

