Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1807 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Small crown
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 42 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,666,660
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1807 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2011.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
464 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1512 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
