Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,19 g
  • Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (9)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search