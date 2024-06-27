Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1803 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,19 g
- Diameter 43,5 - 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1803 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 99 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
