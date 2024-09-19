Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Poland
1597
Poland
Period:
1506-2020
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Home
Catalog
Poland
1597
Coins of Poland 1597
Select a category
All
Gold
Silver
Golden coins
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price
120000 $
Sales
0
2
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price
220000 $
Sales
0
1
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
—
Sales
0
5
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Ducat 1597
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Ducat 1597 Danzig
Average price
7700 $
Sales
0
33
Ducat 1597 Riga
Average price
48000 $
Sales
0
3
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price
61000 $
Sales
0
3
Silver coins
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
32000 $
Sales
0
4
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
—
Sales
0
1
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
370
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price
410 $
Sales
0
21
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price
560 $
Sales
0
7
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price
80 $
Sales
0
578
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Riga
Average price
55 $
Sales
6
339
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
Date below
Average price
160 $
Sales
0
164
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
Date above
Average price
3600 $
Sales
0
15
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Average price
840 $
Sales
0
17
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
265
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price
90 $
Sales
1
448
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
Average price
260 $
Sales
1
461
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
Date above
Average price
—
Sales
0
2
1 Grosz 1597
Average price
330 $
Sales
0
84
1 Grosz 1597 I IF
Average price
3400 $
Sales
0
3
1 Grosz 1597
Average price
2800 $
Sales
0
14
1 Grosz 1597 IF
Average price
1400 $
Sales
0
24
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
2
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Poznań Mint
Average price
260 $
Sales
0
6
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
5
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price
170 $
Sales
0
5
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price
180 $
Sales
0
7
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
28
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Riga
Average price
50 $
Sales
2
47
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
26
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Antique falsification
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
4
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price
1100 $
Sales
0
4
Denar 1597 Danzig
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
52
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price
1200 $
Sales
0
4
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price
460 $
Sales
0
11
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price
270 $
Sales
0
9
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction
Aug 4, 2024
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Category
Close
???
Poland
Period
1506-2020
Sigismund I the Old
1506-1544
Sigismund II Augustus
1545-1572
Stephen Bathory
1577-1586
Sigismund III Vasa
1587-1632
Wladyslaw IV
1632-1648
John II Casimir
1649-1668
Michael Korybut
1669-1673
John III Sobieski
1674-1696
Augustus II
1697-1733
Augustus III
1734-1763
Stanislaus II Augustus
1764-1795
Austrian protectorate
1774-1794
Prussian protectorate
1796-1818
Free City of Danzig
1808-1812
Duchy of Warsaw
1807-1815
Congress Poland
1815-1835
Free City of Cracow
1815-1846
Russian protectorate
1832-1850
Kingdom of Poland
1917-1918
II Republic
1919-1939
Free City of Danzig
1923-1939
German Occupation
1939-1943
Peoples Republic
1949-1990
III Republic before denomination
1990-1995
III Republic after denomination
1995-2020
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send