Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1597

Golden coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Wide bust
Average price 120000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust without a ruff
Average price 220000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Narrow bust with a ruff
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1587-1632) Half-length portrait
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Ducat no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1597
Reverse Ducat 1597
Ducat 1597
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1597 Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1597 Danzig
Ducat 1597 Danzig
Average price 7700 $
Sales
0 33
Obverse Ducat 1597 Riga
Reverse Ducat 1597 Riga
Ducat 1597 Riga
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Ducat no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 61000 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price 32000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Thaler no date (1587-1632)
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1587-1632) II
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Olkusz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Olkusz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Olkusz Mint
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 370
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 410 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1588-1601) IF HR ID Poznań Mint
Average price 560 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 578
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Riga
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Riga
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Riga
Average price 55 $
Sales
6 339
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania Date below
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 164
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 Lithuania Date above
Average price 3600 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) no date (1594-1601) IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 265
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR Bydgoszcz Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 90 $
Sales
1 448
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
Average price 260 $
Sales
1 461
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF Lublin Mint Date above
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Grosz 1597
Reverse 1 Grosz 1597
1 Grosz 1597
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 84
Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 I IF
Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 I IF
1 Grosz 1597 I IF
Average price 3400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Grosz 1597
Reverse 1 Grosz 1597
1 Grosz 1597
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 IF
Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 IF
1 Grosz 1597 IF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Poznań Mint
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Poznań Mint
Average price 260 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR Poznań Mint
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF Wschowa Mint
Average price 170 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Bydgoszcz Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Bydgoszcz Mint
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Bydgoszcz Mint
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Riga
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Riga
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Riga
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 Riga
Average price 50 $
Sales
2 47
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) Lithuania
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint
Schilling (Szelag) no date (1587-1632) M Malbork Mint Antique falsification
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar 1597 Danzig
Reverse Denar 1597 Danzig
Denar 1597 Danzig
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 52
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Denar no date (1587-1632) L
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632)
Denar no date (1587-1632)
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Reverse Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Denar no date (1587-1632) W
Average price 270 $
Sales
0 9
Search