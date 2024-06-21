3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

