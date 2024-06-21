Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.

