Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (578)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1188 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place February 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
