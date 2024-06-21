Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (448)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (10)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (12)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Leu (3)
  • Marciniak (56)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • Niemczyk (63)
  • Numedux (27)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (56)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (27)
  • Tempus (7)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (47)
  • WDA - MiM (21)
  • Wójcicki (38)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1597 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search