Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF SC HR "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (448)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place November 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (10)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (12)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Janas (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (3)
- Marciniak (56)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (3)
- Niemczyk (63)
- Numedux (27)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (15)
- PDA & PGN (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
- Rauch (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (56)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (27)
- Tempus (7)
- Via (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (47)
- WDA - MiM (21)
- Wójcicki (38)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search