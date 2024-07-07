Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (461) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
