3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (16) XF (207) VF (172) F (3) VG (1) No grade (24) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) XF45 (3) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (30) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

