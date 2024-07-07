Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 27,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

