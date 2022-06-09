Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

