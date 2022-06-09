Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
