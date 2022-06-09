Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

