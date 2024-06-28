Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search