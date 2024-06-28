3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (71) AU (24) XF (150) VF (102) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (21) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (4) + (1) Service PCGS (11) NGC (43)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (9)

DESA (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (5)

Golden Lion (3)

Katz (7)

Künker (2)

Lanz München (1)

Marciniak (42)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (5)

Niemczyk (40)

Numedux (11)

Numimarket (7)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (17)

PDA & PGN (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (6)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (21)

Provenance Auctions (2)

Rauch (12)

Rzeszowski DA (31)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (7)

Stary Sklep (21)

Tempus (2)

Via (2)

WCN (45)

WDA - MiM (15)

Wójcicki (31)