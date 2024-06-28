Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (370)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3251 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (9)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- GGN (5)
- Golden Lion (3)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (2)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (42)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (5)
- Niemczyk (40)
- Numedux (11)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (17)
- PDA & PGN (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (6)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (21)
- Provenance Auctions (2)
- Rauch (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (31)
- Solidus Numismatik (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (7)
- Stary Sklep (21)
- Tempus (2)
- Via (2)
- WCN (45)
- WDA - MiM (15)
- Wójcicki (31)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search