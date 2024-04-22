Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date above

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - September 2, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date September 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price

