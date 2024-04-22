3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

