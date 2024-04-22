Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date above
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 497 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Leo Hamburger (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1731 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
8346 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
