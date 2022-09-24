Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Numedux (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search