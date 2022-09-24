Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Numedux (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

