1 Grosz 1597 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service PCGS (1)