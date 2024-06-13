Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1597 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
