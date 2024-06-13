Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1597 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1372 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1372 $
Price in auction currency 5500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3339 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

