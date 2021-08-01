1 Grosz 1597 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (5) VF (16) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Katz (2)

Leo Hamburger (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Tempus (1)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)