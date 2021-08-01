Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1597 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 IF "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 IF "Type 1597-1627" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1780 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Tempus - February 22, 2021
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction WDA - MiM - April 14, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 IF at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

