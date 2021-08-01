Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1597 IF "Type 1597-1627" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 8,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1780 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2049 $
Price in auction currency 7750 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
