Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search