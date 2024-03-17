Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 2100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - December 5, 2020
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date December 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
