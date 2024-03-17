Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1173 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5)