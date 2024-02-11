Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (14) XF (6) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (21)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (25)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (2)

Karbownik (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Stary Sklep (7)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Wu-eL (1)