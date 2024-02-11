Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Riga
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 282 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (25)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Stary Sklep (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search