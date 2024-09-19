Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date above

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" Date above - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Lublin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

