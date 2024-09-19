Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Lublin Mint". Date above (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date above
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Lublin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lublin Mint" with mark IF. Date above. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Lublin Mint
