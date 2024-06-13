Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1597 "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5824 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.

Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

