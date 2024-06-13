Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1597 "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5824 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
