3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,850. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
