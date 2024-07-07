3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Riga". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,850. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (69) AU (20) XF (139) VF (87) F (1) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS64 (6) MS63 (16) MS62 (12) MS61 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (37) PCGS (8) GCN (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (20)

COINSNET (4)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)

GGN (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

JMPG (1)

Karbownik (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (30)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (5)

Niemczyk (37)

Numedux (20)

Numimarket (6)

NUMIS Klitończyk (1)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (27)

PDA & PGN (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (7)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rauch (6)

Rzeszowski DA (65)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (6)

Stary Sklep (16)

Tempus (8)

WAG (1)

WCN (19)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (10)