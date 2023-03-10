Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

