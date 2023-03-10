Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1597 IF HR "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1597 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
