Ducat 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1597 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7780 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9242 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date June 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
