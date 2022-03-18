Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1597 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1597 "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1597 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7780 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
9242 $
Price in auction currency 8750 EUR
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Schulman - June 17, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 16, 2021
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 2, 2020
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 9, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date September 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 5, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Gärtner - February 10, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date February 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1597 "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1597 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

