Ducat 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1597 "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 64,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

