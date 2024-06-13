Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Denar 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Denar 1597 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Denar 1597 "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,37 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Denar
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1597 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Numedux - November 6, 2020
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland Denar 1597 "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Search