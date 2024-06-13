Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Denar 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,37 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Denar
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1597 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denar 1597 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search