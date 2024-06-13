Denar 1597 "Danzig" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Denar 1597 "Danzig". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (6) XF (14) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (6) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (8) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Aurea (6)

COINSNET (1)

GGN (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (8)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stary Sklep (3)

WCN (13)

WDA - MiM (6)

Wójcicki (1)