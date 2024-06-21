Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
