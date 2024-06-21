3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Сondition UNC (40) AU (5) XF (129) VF (69) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (31)

Seller All companies

Bereska (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (8)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Janas (1)

JMPG (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (40)

Monety i Medale (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (41)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (15)

PDA & PGN (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)

Provenance Auctions (1)

Rauch (3)

Rzeszowski DA (39)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stary Sklep (9)

Tempus (4)

WCN (42)

WDA - MiM (7)

Wójcicki (9)