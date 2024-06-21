Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place January 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (8)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (40)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (41)
  • Numedux (9)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (11)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (39)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Tempus (4)
  • WCN (42)
  • WDA - MiM (7)
  • Wójcicki (9)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Provenance Auctions - May 6, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date May 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1597 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search