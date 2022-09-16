Ducat 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1597 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition XF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)