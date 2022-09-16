Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1597 "Riga" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Ducat 1597 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Ducat 1597 "Riga" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Riga
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1597 "Riga". This gold coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Riga Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 400,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland Ducat 1597 "Riga" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
84528 $
Price in auction currency 400000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1597 "Riga" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
58350 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1597 "Riga" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1597 "Riga", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

