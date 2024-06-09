Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date below (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Date below
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 2,44 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date below. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
