Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date below (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Date below

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" Date below - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" Date below - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 2,44 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (164) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania". Date below. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1597 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

