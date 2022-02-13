Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1597 I IF "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1597
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark I IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5212 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3549 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search