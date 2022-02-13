1 Grosz 1597 I IF "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark I IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)