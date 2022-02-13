Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1597 I IF "Type 1579-1599" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1597 I IF "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 1 Grosz 1597 I IF "Type 1579-1599" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1597
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1597 with mark I IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 442 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 21,000. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 I IF at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 I IF at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5212 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 I IF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1597 I IF at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3549 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1597 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1597 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search