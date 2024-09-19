Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1661

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Ducat 1661 TT
Reverse 5 Ducat 1661 TT
5 Ducat 1661 TT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 AT
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 AT
2 Ducat 1661 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 GBA
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 GBA
2 Ducat 1661 GBA
Average price 63000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 TLB
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 TLB
2 Ducat 1661 TLB
Average price 18000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle with frame
Average price 64000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
2 Ducat 1661 NG Eagle without frame
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
Reverse 2 Ducat 1661 NG
2 Ducat 1661 NG
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
Reverse 1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
1-1/2 Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
Average price 38000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1661 GBA Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1661 GBA Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1661 GBA Portrait with Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1661 TT Portrait with Crown
Reverse Ducat 1661 TT Portrait with Crown
Ducat 1661 TT Portrait with Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
Ducat 1661 DL Danzig
Average price 7800 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse Ducat 1661 Elbing
Reverse Ducat 1661 Elbing
Ducat 1661 Elbing
Average price 96000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ducat 1661 HDL Torun
Reverse Ducat 1661 HDL Torun
Ducat 1661 HDL Torun
Average price 8400 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB
Reverse 1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB
1/2 Ducat 1661 TLB
Average price
Sales
0 6

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1661 TT
Reverse Thaler 1661 TT
Thaler 1661 TT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT
Reverse 1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT
1 Zloty (30 Groszy) 1661 AT Date error
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH Elbing
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH Elbing
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 NH Elbing
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 35
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL Danzig
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL Danzig
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL Danzig
Average price 590 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL Torun
Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL Torun
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 HDL Torun
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 160
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 GBA Bust in a circle frame
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 333
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 NG Bust without circle frame
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 99
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB Bust without circle frame
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT Bust without circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT Bust without circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 AT Bust without circle frame
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1661 AT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1661 AT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1661 AT
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Pultorak 1661 Inscription "24"
Reverse Pultorak 1661 Inscription "24"
Pultorak 1661 Inscription "24"
Average price 330 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse Pultorak 1661 Inscription "60"
Reverse Pultorak 1661 Inscription "60"
Pultorak 1661 Inscription "60"
Average price 70 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse Pultorak 1661 GBA Inscription "61"
Reverse Pultorak 1661 GBA Inscription "61"
Pultorak 1661 GBA Inscription "61"
Average price 740 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 Lithuania
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 Lithuania
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 Lithuania
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 47
Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT
Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1661 TT
3 Kreuzer 1661 TT
Average price 840 $
Sales
0 30

Copper coins

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Crown Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Crown Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Crown Boratynka
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Schilling (Szelag) 1661 TLB Lithuanian Boratynka
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 68

Pattern coins

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1661 TT Pattern
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1661 TT Pattern
10 Ducat (Portugal) 1661 TT Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 5 Ducat 1661 GBA Pattern
Reverse 5 Ducat 1661 GBA Pattern
5 Ducat 1661 GBA Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse Thaler 1661 GBA Pattern
Reverse Thaler 1661 GBA Pattern
Thaler 1661 GBA Pattern
Average price
Sales
0 0

Donative coins

Obverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
10 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig Gold
Average price 48000 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
8 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
6 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 79000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
4 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 60000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 33000 $
Sales
0 12
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 36000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) IH Donative Danzig
Average price 58000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) H Donative Danzig
Average price 15000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
2 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 27000 $
Sales
0 3
