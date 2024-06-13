Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6,72 g
- Diameter 28 - 31 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Naumann
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123
