Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6,72 g
  • Diameter 28 - 31 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination Ort (18 Groszy)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Naumann - December 5, 2021
Seller Naumann
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

