Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 DL "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ort (18 Groszy) 1661 "Danzig" with mark DL. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 947 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (17) VF (26) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU55 (2) + (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

GGN (1)

Janas (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (12)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numimarket (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (14)

WDA - MiM (2)