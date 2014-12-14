Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)