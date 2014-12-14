Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 10,5 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 3 Ducat
- Year no date (1649-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Danzig
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (4)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Seller Naumann
Date December 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
16204 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search