Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 33,5 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year no date (1649-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (4)
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
65000 $
Price in auction currency 65000 USD
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Naumann - December 14, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date December 14, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
16204 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Poland 3 Ducat no date (1649-1668) GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Heritage - June 10, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date June 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1996
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1649 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1649 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 3 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search