6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,48 g
- Diameter 24 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1661
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place February 27, 2016.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
