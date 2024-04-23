Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 24 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1661
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 "Bust without circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place February 27, 2016.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - October 7, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1661 TLB "Bust without circle frame" at auction GGN - April 15, 2000
Seller GGN
Date April 15, 2000
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
