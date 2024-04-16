Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 25 - 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year no date (1648-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow, Lviv
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1648 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

