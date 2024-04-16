Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 25 - 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period John II Casimir
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year no date (1648-1668)
- Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow, Lviv
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WDA - MiM (4)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
