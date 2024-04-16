6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) "Bust in a circle frame" with mark AT. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Krakow, Lviv Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place November 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (3)