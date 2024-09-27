Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1648

Golden coins (Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 97000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 99000 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Reverse 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative
Average price 53000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse Ducat 1648 GR Danzig
Reverse Ducat 1648 GR Danzig
Ducat 1648 GR Danzig
Average price 5500 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse Ducat 1648 GR Torun
Reverse Ducat 1648 GR Torun
Ducat 1648 GR Torun
Average price 16000 $
Sales
0 7

Golden coins (John II Casimir)

Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
5 Ducat no date (1648-1668) GP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW
Average price
Sales
0 5

Silver coins (Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1648 GR Danzig
Reverse Thaler 1648 GR Danzig
Thaler 1648 GR Danzig
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 25
Obverse Thaler 1648 GR Torun
Reverse Thaler 1648 GR Torun
Thaler 1648 GR Torun
Average price 6800 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II
Average price 12000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648)
Average price
Sales
0 8

Silver coins (John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB Bust in a circle frame
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) AT Bust in a circle frame
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 8

Donative coins

Obverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
Reverse 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
5 Ducat no date (1632-1648) GR Donative Danzig
Average price 34000 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 3 Ducat 1648 GR Donative Danzig
Reverse 3 Ducat 1648 GR Donative Danzig
3 Ducat 1648 GR Donative Danzig
Average price
Sales
0 2
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search