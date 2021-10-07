Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)