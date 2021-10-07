Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 21,24 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 6 Ducat
- Year no date (1632-1648)
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
71116 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
63397 $
Price in auction currency 249000 PLN
