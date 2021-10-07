Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 21,24 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 6 Ducat
  • Year no date (1632-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1162 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 280,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
71116 $
Price in auction currency 280000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
63397 $
Price in auction currency 249000 PLN
Poland 6 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Ducat 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

