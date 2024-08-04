Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW "Type 1648-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW "Type 1648-1654" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW "Type 1648-1654" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 1,74 g
  • Diameter 18,5 - 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 1/2 Ducat
  • Year no date (1648-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
19943 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Ducat 1648 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of John II Casimir Coins of Poland in 1648 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 1/2 Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search