1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW "Type 1648-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.

