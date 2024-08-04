Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) MW "Type 1648-1654" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Ducat no date (1648-1668) with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 524 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 66,000. Bidding took place December 3, 2005.
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
19943 $
Price in auction currency 66000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
2110 $
Price in auction currency 5200 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
