Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1648
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Torun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
23237 $
Price in auction currency 88000 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12272 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
