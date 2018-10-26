Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

