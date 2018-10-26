Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1648
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Torun" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 88,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
23237 $
Price in auction currency 88000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
12272 $
Price in auction currency 43000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction UBS - September 10, 2000
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Torun" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1648 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

