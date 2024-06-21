Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1648
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WCN (14)
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3735 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 26, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 31, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1648 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1648 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search