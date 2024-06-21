Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2009.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4703 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
3735 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1648 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
