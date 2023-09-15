Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (5) No grade (1)