Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: La Galerie Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1648
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.

Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2017
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Frühwald - July 31, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date July 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction CNG - January 12, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 12, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction Künker - June 26, 2002
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Poland Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" at auction GGN - September 21, 1996
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1648 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

