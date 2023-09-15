Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place February 26, 2011.
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8260 $
Price in auction currency 36000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5520 $
Price in auction currency 5520 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date September 21, 1996
Condition No grade
Selling price
