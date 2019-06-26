Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
96617 $
Price in auction currency 85000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
74750 $
Price in auction currency 74750 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search