Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica NAC AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 35,15 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 10 Ducat (Portugal)
  • Year no date (1632-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
96617 $
Price in auction currency 85000 EUR
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
74750 $
Price in auction currency 74750 USD
Poland 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Ducat (Portugal) 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

