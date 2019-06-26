Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 10 Ducat (Portugal) no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

