Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 7 Ducat
  • Year no date (1632-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig". This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint

Poland 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

