Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Felix Schlessinger

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 3 Ducat
  • Year 1648
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Danzig
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Donative) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
155 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 155 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Ducat 1648 "Danzig", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

