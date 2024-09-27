Donative 3 Ducat 1648 GR "Danzig" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 3 Ducat 1648 "Danzig" with mark GR. This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Danzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 648 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 155. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

