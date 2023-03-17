Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 7 Ducat
- Year no date (1632-1648)
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 7 Ducat 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
