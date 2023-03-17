Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)