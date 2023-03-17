Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 7 Ducat
  • Year no date (1632-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Donative 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) . This gold coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV. The record price belongs to the lot 581 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 440,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
Poland 7 Ducat no date (1632-1648) (Donative) at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 7 Ducat 1632 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

