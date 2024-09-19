Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year no date (1633-1648)
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) . This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
