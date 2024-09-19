1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) . This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

