Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1633-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) . This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2259 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Otto Helbing (4)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
2250 zł
Price in auction currency 2250 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1993
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1633 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Wladyslaw IV Coins of Poland in 1633 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search