Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, John II Casimir

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,48 g
  • Diameter 25 - 27 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period John II Casimir
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year no date (1648-1668)
  • Ruler John II Casimir (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Tempus - November 3, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1648 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

