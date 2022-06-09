Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) TLB "Bust in a circle frame" (Poland, John II Casimir)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) no date (1648-1668) "Bust in a circle frame" with mark TLB. This silver coin from the times of John II Casimir struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Tempus
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1648 "Bust in a circle frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
