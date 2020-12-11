Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1648 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)