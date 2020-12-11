Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,8 g
  • Diameter 43 - 46 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1648
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Torun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1648 "Torun" with mark GR. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Torun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
8758 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
4923 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1648 GR "Torun" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1648 "Torun", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

