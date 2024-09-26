1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

