1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)
Photo by: Otto Helbing
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 14,4 g
- Diameter 35,3 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Wladyslaw IV
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year no date (1633-1648)
- Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.
