Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II (Poland, Wladyslaw IV)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV Reverse 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Wladyslaw IV

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 14,4 g
  • Diameter 35,3 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Wladyslaw IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year no date (1633-1648)
  • Ruler Wladyslaw IV Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Wladyslaw IV struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 323 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Otto Helbing (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
11694 $
Price in auction currency 32000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler no date (1633-1648) II at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1633 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

